Police investigate Boxing Day 'hunts'

Allegations of illegal Boxing Day hunts are being investigated by police.

North Wales Police said an investigation was launched after a dead fox was found near the A55 in Anglesey following reports of dogs on the loose, while officers in Cheshire said they were made aware of footage and reports of an illegal hunt in Allostock, near Knutsford.

North Wales Police were called to reports of six "hunting" dogs running loose near the slip road in Gaerwen at about 1.55pm on Boxing Day.

When officers were dispatched to recover the dogs, a dead fox was found in the immediate area.

An investigation is under way to identify the owners of the dogs and the circumstances in which the fox died.

Chief Inspector Mark Armstrong said: "An investigation is now under way to ascertain if any criminality or other offences were committed and I'm appealing to anyone who was in the area who witnessed events to contact North Wales Police, particularly if they have mobile phone or dash cam footage."

Cheshire Police also appealed for witnesses after reports of an illegal hunt on Boxing Day.

A force spokesman said: "We are aware of footage and reports that an illegal hunt has taken place in Allostock and consequently detectives and rural and wildlife trained officers are investigating the allegations.

"The investigation is in the early stages and we welcome further information."

Across the UK, thousands met for more than 250 registered Boxing Day hunts just days after it was reported Prime Minister Theresa May will abandon her Conservative general election manifesto pledge to give MPs a free vote on whether to overturn the fox hunting ban.