Police officer investigated over photographer 'restraint'

11 October 2017, 11:17

Labour rally Colwyn Bay

A Metropolitan Police officer is being investigated after he allegedly restrained a photographer on the ground at a Labour Party rally in North Wales, the police has watchdog said.

The professional photographer made a formal complaint after he suffered physical injuries and damage to his equipment during the campaign event in Colwyn Bay, on June 7.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said it has now launched a criminal probe over the alleged use of force.

The officer, who is part of the royalty and specialist protection command, has been informed he is under investigation for potential common assault and criminal damage.

IPCC commissioner Cindy Butts said: "This was an incident that occurred in public view at a large event and to maintain public confidence this matter is now being investigated by the IPCC.

"We are examining the force used and its appropriateness in the circumstances."

