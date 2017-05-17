Police officer memorial campaign started

The Duke of Cambridge has lent his support to a memorial recognising the bravery of police officers.

A campaign has been launched to raise funds for the project, to be built at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.



William said it was “high time” a focal point for remembrance existed for officers such as Keith Palmer who was killed in the Westminster terror attack.



While £2.5 million has already been raised, £4 million is needed for the UK Police Memorial, which will bear the names of more than 1,400 police officers and staff who have died while carrying out their duties. Officers like PC Andrew James, who was hit by a car when he was chasing a suspect in Cardiff in 2003.



In a letter, the royal said:



“The United Kingdom is recognised around the world as the home of modern policing but, as recent events have reminded us, that rich heritage is interwoven with a history of sacrifice.



“More than 1,400 police officers and staff have died in the line of duty, and it is high time a Police Memorial in the National Memorial Arboretum existed to act as a focal point for remembrance and gratitude.”



The memorial will feature an interactive space, telling the stories of those who have sacrificed their lives and is expected to be completed by 2019.



Dyfed-Powys Police have said they are proud to support the national fundraising campaign:



“Every day our officers are on the frontline of policing, often risking their own safety to ensure that of the public, and it is only right that we have a lasting legacy to honour those brave men and women who have given so much to protect us from harm.”



Further information about the memorial, including how to make a donation or take part in fundraising activity can be found at the UK Police Memorial website www.ukpolicememorial.org .