Poorer children in Wales "left behind" by free childcare

The Children's Commissioner for Wales says free childcare should be extended to all three and four year old in Wales.

Currently, the Welsh Government's offer of 30 hours of free childcare extends only to working parents.

Research suggests children from the poorest families are around 10 months behind those from better-off backgrounds by the age of 3.

The Commissioner, Professor Sally Holland, is concerned that children whose parents are not employed will fall even further behind without more support.

"Of course, I absolutely welcome the planned expansion of free childcare as it will assist considerably with childcare costs for working families, recognising that the majority of children living in poverty have working parents.

"However, I want to avoid a situation where children of non-working parents miss out and are denied their right to reach their full potential.

"There is clear evidence that if you invest in early years' education and, high quality childcare it makes a significant difference to the life chances of children from the poorest backgrounds and promotes social mobility.

"It also saves money in the long-term as those who receive early help go on to contribute more to society and need fewer services."

Plaid Cymru's Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education and Children, Llyr Gruffydd AM, has called on the Welsh Government to focus on issues facing children and young people.

"I welcome the fact that the Commissioner supports Plaid's policy of expanding early years childcare provision to every parent in Wales, and not just to those who are working - giving every child the same opportunities during their early years.

"It is clear from the recommendations, made by Sally Holland, that the Welsh Government needs to deliver a renewed focus in this area if it is to make progress."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: ""Work is the best route out of poverty, and the greatest protection against it.

"Our childcare offer is designed to remove a major barrier to work and tackle in-work poverty by reducing the costs of going to work.

"Other Welsh Government schemes, such as PaCE, are designed to help parents cover the costs of childcare while they gain the skills and experience to find work."