Powys soldier in court over terror charges

A soldier from Powys has appeared in court accused of being part of the banned "National Action" group.

Lance Corporal Mikko Vehvilainen has appeared at the Old Bailey alongside another soldier, Private Mark Barrett, and Alexander Deakin.

The three are accused of being part of the "neo-Nazi" group and are set to stand trial in March next year.

Vehvilainen is also charged with possessing a document containing information likely to be useful for terrorism and publishing material which is threatening, abusive or insulting.

He allegedly posted comments on a website intending to stir up racial hatred and had a copy of a book written by Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik.

The 32-year-old is also charged with possessing pepper spray.

Barrett, 24, faces a single charge of membership of National Action, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.

Deakin faces the same charge as well as possession of documents likely to be useful to a person preparing to commit an act of terrorism and distribution of a terrorist publication.

The 22-year-old allegedly had a copy of "white resistance manual for fun" and sent "ethnic cleansing operations" to people over Skype.

Vehvilainen, based at Sennybridge Camp in Brecon, Barrett, based at Gaza Crescent in Cyprus; and Deakin, from Beacon Road, Great Barr in Birmingham, were remanded in custody.