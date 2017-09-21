Powys soldier in court over terror charges

21 September 2017, 14:23

Old Bailey Justice

A soldier from Powys has appeared in court accused of being part of the banned "National Action" group.

Lance Corporal Mikko Vehvilainen has appeared at the Old Bailey alongside another soldier, Private Mark Barrett, and Alexander Deakin.

The three are accused of being part of the "neo-Nazi" group and are set to stand trial in March next year.

Vehvilainen is also charged with possessing a document containing information likely to be useful for terrorism and publishing material which is threatening, abusive or insulting.

He allegedly posted comments on a website intending to stir up racial hatred and had a copy of a book written by Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik.

The 32-year-old is also charged with possessing pepper spray.

Barrett, 24, faces a single charge of membership of National Action, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.

Deakin faces the same charge as well as possession of documents likely to be useful to a person preparing to commit an act of terrorism and distribution of a terrorist publication.

The 22-year-old allegedly had a copy of "white resistance manual for fun" and sent "ethnic cleansing operations" to people over Skype.

Vehvilainen, based at Sennybridge Camp in Brecon, Barrett, based at Gaza Crescent in Cyprus; and Deakin, from Beacon Road, Great Barr in Birmingham, were remanded in custody.

Trending on Heart

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins Has Massive Row With Her Best Mate On TOWIE Set
Human Ken Doll

The Human Ken Doll's Looks Have Left Him Stranded In Dubai For This Reason

Derren Brown Reveals How TV Mediums 'Talk To The

WATCH! Derren Brown Reveals Just How TV Mediums 'Talk To The Dead'
Eastenders Sisters Ronnie And Roxy Mitchell To Mee

Eastenders Fans Are Convinced Ronnie And Roxy Are STILL Alive!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Fifteen to One host William G Stewart dies

Challenger bank Starling aims to fly with £40m fundraising

Andre Ward stuns boxing world by announcing retirement

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News