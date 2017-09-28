Research could help stop online grooming

A team at Swansea University’s put together anti-grooming materials that aim to help prevent children and young people from being targeted by paedophiles.

University researchers studying the language and methods used by online groomers found that children could be contacted by adults via the internet, groomed, and a meeting set up within just a matter of hours.



Every year, thousands of children from across the UK contact the NSPCC's Childline service with concerns resulting from their internet use.



Between 2016 and 17, Childline delivered 12,248 counselling sessions about online safety and abuse - an increase of 9% on the previous year.



Working with funding from the Cherish Digital Economy Centre, the NSPCC and Swansea University have produced the 'Stop TIME Online' activity pack which will be used to raise awareness of how offenders groom children online and to prevent it from happening.



The Stop Time Online materials will be available for social workers and other professionals working with children and are being piloted in NSPCC service centres in Swansea, Cardiff, Prestatyn and North West England. The ambition is to roll-out these materials across the UK.



Research into online grooming communication has been conducted by Swansea University researchers since 2012, inspired by a lack of previous research into the methods of offenders.



The research has involved looking at the language used in numerous chat logs from convicted paedophiles who groomed their victims online. It was discovered that online grooming can happen alarmingly fast, sometimes within hours, with paedophiles arranging to meet children in a very short period of time. In one case it took less than 20 minutes to persuade a child to meet in real life.



Ruth Mullineux, project lead with NSPCC Cymru / Wales, said:



"Online safety is a major 21st century child protection issue and it's vital that we carry out research into the methods used to target children online, so we can act. Education is incredibly important in protecting the next generation from harm.



"Swansea University's innovative research has allowed us to create these resources that will help professionals talk to children and young people about the dangers of grooming.”



Professor Nuria Lorenzo-Dus, Professor of Applied Linguistics at Swansea University, has been leading the team of researchers behind the project:



"Online grooming of children is one of the most insidious internet-enabled criminal threats to civil society. This project helps to safeguard the digital futures of some of our society's most precious and vulnerable members.



"By analysing the language used by groomers of children we have been able to integrate academic insights with stakeholder input to create innovative prevention materials for use by social workers and other professionals working with children.”