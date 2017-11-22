Rhyl FC game abandoned after 'punches thrown'

Rhyl FC have launched an investigation after a friendly with Leeds Under-23s was abandoned in the second half following a mass brawl.

Video footage appeared online on Tuesday night showing a melee involving both sides, with punches being thrown.

Leeds were reported to have then left the field and the game was called off with the game goalless.

The Huws Gray Alliance side said on their official website:

"Following the abandonment of the friendly match between Rhyl FC and a Leeds United XI this evening (21st November) the club will now launch an internal investigation into the incidents which resulted in the match being halted during the second half.

"The club will issue no further statement until the completion of this work."