Rugby League player 'seriously hurt'

Former Wales Dragonhearts full-back Scott Bessant is in a critical condition after being found seriously injured between Pontypool and Blaenafon.

He is currently in hospital with life changing injuries and remains in intensive care in a stable but critical condition, following his discovery on Pentwyn Lane at approximately 5.15am on Sunday 13th August 2017.



The 34 year-old played for Newport Titans and Torfaen Tigers during his rugby league career, leading to his Dragonhearts caps. He was once in contention for a place in the Celtic Crusaders squad, which was only thwarted due to illness at the time. He went on to coach the Titans and has more recently been on the Tigers coaching staff.



Police want anyone who was in the area between 1am and 5am or have any information that might help their investigation to call 101, quoting log 136 13/8/17. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.