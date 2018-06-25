Rugby legend wants football grounds made more tolerant

Former Wales captain Gareth Thomas says he is leading the campaign to criminalise homophobic chanting to change the environment for fans and players alike.

Damian Collins MP, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, is tabling a bill to amend the Football Offences Act (1991) and make indecent and homophobic chanting illegal.

Thomas, who is promoting the move alongside Collins, says his intention is not to encourage a high-profile player to publicly disclose their homosexuality, but to make those in football stadia more tolerant.

"I'm doing it because I want to create an environment, not just for the players, but for the fans as well. The fans are as important within that stadium.

"If we manage to create an environment where people feel they can be themselves, then eventually there will be more openly gay fans, more openly gay players.

"People are allowed to walk down the street and be who they want to be and not be judged on it and not be abused on it. Unfortunately within football grounds, things don't happen this way."

The proposed amendment to the act seeks to "make chanting or gesturing of an indecent nature with reference to sexual orientation or gender identity against the law".

Thomas, who made 100 appearances for Wales, scoring 41 tries, and three Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions, came out as gay in December 2009, shortly after divorcing his wife.

He moved to rugby league in March 2010, making four appearances for Wales, and retired from all forms of rugby in October 2011.