'Scrap free painkillers for cancer vaccination'

A Conservative AM has called on the Welsh Government to abolish free painkillers given to patients by the NHS and instead fund a cancer-fighting jab for young boys as well as girls.

Shadow Health Secretary Angela Burns has made the call, claiming the current cost to the NHS in Wales for free painkillers tops more than £16 million a year.

However it's understood Health Secretary Vaughan Gethin has no plans to instruct the Welsh health service to start charging for items such as paracetamol and aspirin.

Girls aged 12-13 and gay men aged 16-45 are vaccinated against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) with a drug injection called Gardasil

HPV is primarily known to cause cervical cancer but can also cause a range of cancer types by affecting the throat, head and neck, as well as vaginal and penile cancers.

Angela Burns said: "The Welsh Government is demonstrating dangerously misplaced priorities by continuing to throw away millions on very affordable pain medication while denying young boys a lifetime of protection from a cancer-causing virus.

"By re-diverting this money to fund an extended vaccination programme, the Welsh Government will potentially save themselves tens of millions on future cancer care costs, which we know have risen 16% over a six-year period.

"Labour Ministers have a moral duty to ensure equality of protection for all, and to be responsible custodians of public money - but sadly are falling far short of these principles. Cost should not be a barrier to good health and steps must be taken to redress

this imbalance."

Mr Gething said: "I have absolutely no intention of making cancer patients and others with long-term, chronic conditions pay for their painkillers, leaving them suffering completely unnecessary pain and distress.

"It is disappointing that anyone should deliberately chase populist headlines and try to override the evidence available on how we make the best use of NHS resources for the people of Wales.

"There are no current plans to extend the HPV vaccine programme to adolescent boys, because the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that extending the HPV vaccination programme to boys would not be a cost effective use of NHS resources.

"A significant population impact is already being achieved in reducing HPV infection by the high uptake in the girls' programme."