Children in Powys put at risk by care services

The care watchdog says children's services in Powys must improve, after a damning report highlighted serious concerns.

The Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales report says children and young people in Powys are "being put at risk" by the current arrangements.

It highlights that changes to the management team for children’s services have disrupted the service for children and their families.

Inspectors say there's a lack of care, and an inconsistent approach to dealing with child sexual exploitation that places children at risk of harm.

They also found delays in child protection investigations, but say staff have shown commitment, resilience and professionalism whilst coping with significant changes in management.

Chief Inspector Gillian Baranski said: "We have serious concerns about the way children’s services are run by Powys County Council.

"Whilst we have recognised the significant contribution staff have made under very difficult circumstances, we have serious concerns about leadership and management arrangements.

"We have made this clear to Powys County Council and expect to see rapid improvement to ensure that children are safeguarded and families in Powys receive the level of service they deserve."

Plaid Cymru Mid and West AM Simon Thomas said: "I'm shocked to discover the depth of failure of leadership at the council and how quickly things have deteriorated.

"The priority must be the protection of children in Powys and the lack of leadership at the top of the council can only be addressed by a team from outside the authority to get the improvements needed."

Powys County Council is expected to come up with a plan to improve children's services in the next 20 days.