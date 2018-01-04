Serious concerns raised over Swansea Prison

A prison has started stationing staff outside its perimeter wall in an attempt to stop drugs and mobile phones being thrown into the grounds.

The measure adopted at HMP Swansea was revealed in a highly critical inspection report which raised concerns over violence, overcrowding and self-harm at the jail.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) flagged up how the inner city location of the establishment presented a heightened risk of contraband being thrown in.

The assessment noted that some "useful initiatives" had been introduced to try to minimise this risk, including positioning staff outside the perimeter wall during "peak movement times", additions to physical security and positive working arrangements with the local police and community.

Jails around England and Wales are battling to stem the flow of banned items.

In December Justice Secretary David Lidington warned that highly organised smuggling gangs were targeting prisons to exploit a "captive market".

The availability of drugs has repeatedly been identified as a factor behind surging levels of violence seen across the estate, while there are concerns mobiles are used to facilitate more crime from behind bars.

At the time of the inspection in August, HMP Swansea was overcrowded, with 458 men in accommodation certified to hold 268 in normal circumstances, HMIP found.

The watchdog said the prison had a "complacent and inexcusable" approach to the safety of vulnerable prisoners.

Inspectors were concerned by evidence about eight self-inflicted deaths of prisoners in their early days in HMP Swansea.

The report said: "There had been four self-inflicted deaths since our last inspection, all of which occurred within the first seven days of arrival at Swansea.

"At our last inspection in 2014, there had also been four self-inflicted deaths; all of those men had similarly taken their own lives during their early days at Swansea."

Subsequent recommendations by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, which investigates deaths in prisons, had not been fully addressed or monitored, according to the inspectorate.

The report found violence had risen since the previous assessment, while a survey found 17% of inmates had acquired a drug habit while being held in the jail - compared with 11% seen in other similar establishments.

Provision of clean clothing and bedding was described as "unacceptably poor" and unemployed inmates were locked up for around 22 hours a day.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke said the inspection was "very disappointing", but noted the governor had a number of plans for improvement and had made some progress.

Michael Spurr, chief executive of HM Prison & Probation Service, said: "The Governor and his team have taken immediate action since the inspection to strengthen safety arrangements in the prison and reduce self-harm.

"This includes work to improve the level of care and support given to new prisoners in the first night centre."