South Wales could be the best place to see the eclipse

Forecasters say South Wales could be one of the best places to see tonight's partial solar eclipse.

The moon will appear to take a "bite" out of the sun this evening in a phenomenon lasting roughly 40 minutes.

The mid-point will occur at different times around Wales, but forecasters are warning the cloud could spoil the spectacle in most places.

However, South Wales is expected to have one of the best chance of witnessing the moment through a break in the cloud.

Met Office forecaster Martin Bowles said: "It doesn't look very promising.

"It is only going to be about 4% of the sun which will be blotted out, so even if it is perfect weather conditions you won't see a lot.

"From a meteorological point of view it is not looking very good because of the cloud - most people won't be able to see a thing.

"There will be some breaks in the cloud in South Wales and there will be enough breaks that people who are looking specifically might be able to see a little chip out of the corner of the sun.

Due to the partial eclipse occurring near sunset, there is unlikely to be an observable reduction in light, he added.

The eclipse will start to be visible in Wales around 7.40pm and will end around 8.30pm. The peak of the eclipse is due to be at 8:02pm in North Wales and around 8.05pm in South Wales.

The eclipse will be much more dramatic event in the US, where a total eclipse will turn day to night for two minutes.

Millions of Americans are gathering along a stretch from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the spectacle - the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast to coast across the US in 99 years.

The Royal Astronomical Society warned anyone hoping to catch the phenomenon not to look directly at the sun.