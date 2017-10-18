South Wales Police "wrong" to reject application

A 24-year-old woman reprimanded for stealing a £20 sarong from Primark at the age of 13 has won a High Court fight after complaining that South Wales Police were wrong to hold the offence against her when she applied for a job.

Two judges heard that the reprimand was the only blemish on the woman's "otherwise good character".

They have concluded that South Wales Police should not have rejected the woman's application for a job as a "service support officer" on the basis of the 2007 reprimand.

Lord Justice Fulford and Mr Justice Green ruled that the woman's human right to respect for private life had been breached after analysing her complaints at a High Court hearing in London.

They said the woman could not be identified.

Mr Justice Green explained, in a written ruling published on Wednesday, how the woman had "assisted three other girls to steal a sarong from Primark" when she was 13.

"The sarong was worth about £20 and the girls were apprehended and arrested," he said.

"The (woman) admitted complicity.

"A reprimand was issued to her."

He added: "(She) has had no other contact with the criminal system. The reprimand is the only blemish to her otherwise good character."

The judge said the woman had gone on to study at Cardiff University, completed a degree in criminology, then decided to pursue a career in the police.

"She understood that applying for the post of service support officer would enable her to gain the experience necessary to apply successfully to become a police constable at a later point," said Mr Justice Green.

"In the course of the application process she was asked to disclose any prior misconduct and, acting with candour, she revealed the existence of the reprimand."

He said her application was rejected in accordance with police "convictions and cautions criteria - recruitment vetting".

The judge added: "The rejection was justified solely on the basis of the reprimand."

Mr Justice Green said no-one had suggested that employing the woman would undermine public confidence in the police.

He went on: "We can see no sensible or rational basis upon which the reprimand could be relevant to the (woman's) preferred employment."