Stereophonics the most played Welsh artists

19 October 2017, 11:25

Stereophonics 2017

Stereophonics have beaten Sir Tom Jones and Dame Shirley Bassey to be named the most played Welsh artists over the past 12 years.

The rockers are the most played Welsh artists on TV, radio and in public places since 2005, according to research by licensing body PPL.

The Kelly Jones-fronted band finished ahead of songstress Duffy in second and stalwarts Manic Street Preachers completing the top three.

Bonnie Tyler landed ahead of Sir Tom in fourth, while Feeder, Charlotte Church and Shakin' Stevens also feature in the top 10.

Dame Shirley was eleventh on the list, which was created ahead of the seventh annual Welsh Music Prize on Friday.

Trending on Heart

Dancing on Ice Judge Confirmed

The New 'Dancing On Ice' Judge Has No Ice Skating Experience!
Lord Sugar Apprentice blunder

The Apprentice Fans Spot This HUGE Gaffe During Embarrassing Robot Task

Olly Murs Is Getting The Silent Treatment From Thi

Olly Murs Is Getting The Silent Treatment From This X Factor Judge
Meghan Harry Queen2

Prince Harry's Secret Meet With The Queen Could Be Biggest Engagement Hint Yet!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Corbyn refuses to say he would honour Brexit deal struck by Theresa May

PFA chairman Gordon Taylor condemns FA 'diversionary tactics'

30 years on: how Black Monday stunned markets - and could it happen again?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News