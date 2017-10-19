Stereophonics the most played Welsh artists

Stereophonics have beaten Sir Tom Jones and Dame Shirley Bassey to be named the most played Welsh artists over the past 12 years.

The rockers are the most played Welsh artists on TV, radio and in public places since 2005, according to research by licensing body PPL.

The Kelly Jones-fronted band finished ahead of songstress Duffy in second and stalwarts Manic Street Preachers completing the top three.

Bonnie Tyler landed ahead of Sir Tom in fourth, while Feeder, Charlotte Church and Shakin' Stevens also feature in the top 10.

Dame Shirley was eleventh on the list, which was created ahead of the seventh annual Welsh Music Prize on Friday.