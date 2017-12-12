"Stop stalking victims being intimidated in court"

Victims must be protected from being further harassed in the courts by their abusers, according to a Welsh MP.

Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts is seeking to introduce the Courts (Abuse of Process) Bill, amid concerns that "vexatious" claims are made through civil and family courts in order to cause distress.

Under the proposals, people would be able to inform the court of any relevant convictions or restraining orders linked to an applicant - who would also be expected to declare unspent convictions and restrictions.

Plaid's justice spokeswoman Ms Saville Roberts said: "Convicted perpetrators are being allowed to make vexatious claims in the civil and family courts as a means of further harassing their victims.

"Victims are being taken back to court to face their abusers for no reason other than to be further abused by their perpetrators, even when those perpetrators have restraining orders against them.

"That some of these victims are forced to face cross-examination by their abusers is deeply disturbing and this Bill will make sure victims are no longer forced to endure such harassment and humiliation.

"Restraining orders also need to be strengthened and effective sanctions introduced against those who repeatedly breach their orders."

Ms Saville Roberts will seek to introduce the Bill in the Commons via the 10-minute rule motion procedure on Tuesday.