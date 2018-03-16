Sunday Times reveals best places to live in Wales

The Mumbles has taken the title of the best place to live in Wales, for the first time.

The home of stars like Bonnie Tyler came out top in the The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide for 2018.

The Mumbles is a new entry to the list this year, with the area around the pier getting a significant face lift over the last year years.

"With its parks, beaches and sports clubs, this is a great place to bring up children, and you might bump into a few famous faces whilst strolling down the pier", the judges said.

"Catherine Zeta-Jones, Game of Thrones's Robert Pugh, Bonnie Tyler, and Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page are regularly spotted on the seafront."

In total, 10 Welsh locations are included in guide, including with only Abersoch, Monmouth and Penarth making it on to the list again this year.

Abergavenny was described as a "wonderful place to live, close to the Brecon Beacons", with the town developing a foodie reputation.

Mumbles, Swansea

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Colwinston, Vale of Glamorgan

Laugharne, Carmarthenshire

Monmouth, Monmouthshire

Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan

Presteigne, Powys

Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire

St. Davids, Pembrokeshire