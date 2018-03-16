Sunday Times reveals best places to live in Wales
16 March 2018, 07:43
The Mumbles has taken the title of the best place to live in Wales, for the first time.
The home of stars like Bonnie Tyler came out top in the The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide for 2018.
The Mumbles is a new entry to the list this year, with the area around the pier getting a significant face lift over the last year years.
"With its parks, beaches and sports clubs, this is a great place to bring up children, and you might bump into a few famous faces whilst strolling down the pier", the judges said.
"Catherine Zeta-Jones, Game of Thrones's Robert Pugh, Bonnie Tyler, and Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page are regularly spotted on the seafront."
In total, 10 Welsh locations are included in guide, including with only Abersoch, Monmouth and Penarth making it on to the list again this year.
Abergavenny was described as a "wonderful place to live, close to the Brecon Beacons", with the town developing a foodie reputation.
- Mumbles, Swansea
- Abergavenny, Monmouthshire
- Abersoch, Gwynedd
- Colwinston, Vale of Glamorgan
- Laugharne, Carmarthenshire
- Monmouth, Monmouthshire
- Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan
- Presteigne, Powys
- Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire
- St. Davids, Pembrokeshire
"Choosing the right location to put down roots is one of the most important decisions you'll make," said Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Home editor.
"There is much to celebrate, though people may be surprised how many traditional favourites haven't made the cut in 2018."