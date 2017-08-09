Swansea-born athlete dies swimming the Channel

'No conviction possible' over baby's death
Sunaria Hamid-Howells was rushed to hospital with a fractured skull in 2012
The sister of a "truly inspiring" endurance athlete, originally from Swansea, who died attempting to swim the English Channel says he will be "deeply missed".
44 year-old Douglas Waymark was undertaking the solo 300-mile Arch to Arc triathlon between England and France, as he began to struggle in the water - around 12 nautical miles from Dover.
The adventurous athlete, who lived in Cheltenham, was a "determined and driven man" who loved mountain climbing, sailing and hiking, according to older sister Jo Ikel.
She said in a Facebook tribute: "He was my brother and one of the most competitive people I know. He would always be the first to try something and then see if he could better it.
"He was a loyal and hilarious friend with a massive friendship group ... he is deeply missed by all who knew him as well as those who have only heard of him.”
The Enduroman Arch to Arc challenge sees competitors run 87 miles from London's Marble Arch to Dover, swim approximately 21 miles across the Channel, and then bike 181 miles from Calais to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
The website calls it an "extreme event" only for those "experienced in ultra distance events", with proof of long runs, swims and bike rides required to enter.
A tribute on the Enduroman website read: "He touched our hearts with his strength, organisation and quiet humour.
"He had gained massive respect amongst all who knew him. The Enduroman community will miss him and will never forget him."
Sunaria Hamid-Howells was rushed to hospital with a fractured skull in 2012
10,000 new NHS dental places are being created in some of the most deprived parts of Wales.
The 35-year-old's family say "he will be so dearly missed"
The one-year-old was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital by Air Ambulance but died a short time afterwards.
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments