Swansea doctor in round-the-world voyage

A doctor from Swansea who was born with a serious brain condition and had to learn to walk again, is getting set to sail around the world.

Greg Schey will complete a full circumnavigation on board Qingdao, one of 12 yachts competing in the Clipper 2017-2018 Round the World race.

The 27-year-old medic said he is excited for the start of the race, which is leaving Liverpool on Sunday.

He was born with the condition Arnold-Chiari Malformation, which is where the lower part of the brain that deals with coordination, pushes down into the spine.

"My coordination was very low, and as a result of that sticking through... it disrupts the flow of fluid which goes up and down the brain and spinal cord," he told the Press Association.

"That caused bubbling, and the bubbling in my spinal cord, pushes the bones of the spine out of alignment and then compresses the nerves.

"Compression of the nerves leads to lots of rather nasty things, so no muscle development, no sensation and that sort of thing."

Just before he turned seven, Dr Schey underwent corrective surgery and then spent the next seven years in plaster and undergoing physiotherapy to learn to walk again.

"Growing up around 12, 13, 14 years of age in full body plaster from hip to shoulder for 22 hours a day is a quite a impingement," he said.

"The one or two hours I had off were for swimming because it is very good for strengthening up the back and all body muscles."

Despite dealing with that as a child Dr Schey said it has not held him back, and that sailing around the world is something he has always wanted to do.

Quizzed on whether his childhood experiences have provided him with a particular mindset, he said: "I think it has given me an attitude of 'if anyone else can do it then I can'.

"It has definitely made me want to prove that I can also do physical things as well."

One of his many duties on board the Qingdao yacht will be acting as the assistant medic, which will help with his ambition to become an expedition doctor.

Asked if he is worried about dealing with anything in particular from a medical perspective, he said: "We had this discussion as a crew and the thing that scares us the most is something like a contagious illness.

"Even if it is a simple upset tummy then that can really wreak havoc in a crew and can destroy our potential for a race - because if you have everyone down below then you can't race properly.

"The big things, the scary things that everybody worries about, the management is relatively simple you do what you can and you head for land as quick as possible."

With 40,000 nautical miles of racing the world's oceans ahead of him, Dr Schey said the vast majority of what he is feeling is "anticipation".

"But there will be some personality clashes," he said. "I guess at the back of my mind I do worry about how our boat will perform with that happening."