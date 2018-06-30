Tata strike merger deal with German group

Tata - the owner of Port Talbot's steel works - has agreed a merger deal with German firm Thyssenkrupp.

The flat steel businesses of the two companies in Europe and the steel mill services of the Thyssenkrupp group will merge in the proposed 50:50 joint venture.

The German-based company's executive board approved the plans on Friday after signing a memorandum of understanding last September.

Both firms employ a total of 48,000 workers, with Tata owning UK plants including Shotton, Llanwern and Port Talbot, which employs 4,000 people.

When the memorandum was signed, Hans Fisher, chief executive of Tata Steel Europe, said there would be potential job losses of 2,000 split between the two companies, with those initially in sales and marketing.

A statement from Thyssenkrupp said: "The joint venture with Tata Steel is an important milestone for the transformation of Thyssenkrupp to an industrials and service group and will lead to a significant improvement of the financial figures of Thyssenkrupp."

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said: “This announcement is a significant and welcome moment for the UK steel industry.

“The UK Government will continue to support the new management team and work with the trade unions as the new company develops its business plan.”