Teen drug dealer sentenced after schoolgirl death

A teenage drug dealer from south Wales has been sentenced to 12 months custody after a schoolgirl died on a mountain.

15-year-old Shauna Davies had been out with friends when she collapsed - and was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.

Groups of teenagers regularly gather at the mountain track in Caerphilly, South Wales, to meet up and camp out.

But a court heard some of the underage teenagers used the trips as an excuse to drink and take drugs.

The court heard a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of giving the drug MDMA to Shauna and a friend.

But a court heard the reasons for Shauna's death are still being investigated, and an inquest will take place later this year.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted dealing MDMA at Cwmbran Youth Court.

Prosecutor Chris Rose said: "I am told by the police there had been recent problems in the Caerphilly area with the culture of drugs and the supply of MDMA."

A court heard police took statements from witnesses who said the teen boy had sold three grams of MDMA for £30 to Shauna and a friend.

He had warned the pair not to take much as it was "strong".

Kevin Seal, defending, said: "It is right to say from the outset that as far as the prosecution is concerned, there is no link between the defendant supplying drugs and the death of the young girl Shauna.

"It is clear that there was widespread drug dealing and taking by those under 18.

"Large scale parties, disguised as camping expeditions up the mountain, involved large numbers of children able to consume alcohol and drugs – effectively at will.

"It is also right to say they received and purchased their drugs from others who have never been brought before the court, and certainly it cannot be said that my client was the sole source to those people.

"He cannot turn the clock back, he wishes he could."

District Judge Richard Williams said: "You decided to be a drug dealer. You decided to deal drugs to people younger than yourself – children. You decided to do that because you thought it made you look good.

"You were selling it on a professional basis. Every time one of your young customers took MDMA, they took a significant risk to their lives and health."

The 17-year-old was sentenced to 12 months in custody after he admitted supplying Class A drugs.

A pre-inquest hearing, held last month, was told a cause of death for Shauna had yet to be established after she died in June.

After her death friend Chloe Marie said: "I'm so shocked to hear that my best friend was taken away from me.

"I love you princess, party hard up there, and rest in paradise, until we meet again, I LOVE YOU