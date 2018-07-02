Teenager admits murdering animal rescuer

A 17-year-old boy has admitted murdering a charity worker with a Samuari sword and an axe in her own home.

The teenager used the weapon to attack kind-hearted Fiona Scourfield, 54, who was found dead by police after they were called to the rural farm where she saved abandoned dogs.

Fiona - known as Suzi - was a leading a member of UK German Shepherd Rescue at her home at Broadmoor Farm in St Clears, Carmarthenshire,

Suzi, whose dog Bruno was described as "her absolute world," rescued more than 250 dogs in just one year.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted murder at Swansea Crown Court.

Paying tribute at the time of her death in March, animal rescue colleague Suzanne Syers said: "To say the rescue is devastated would be a massive understatement.

"Suzi was one of our longest standing members who supported the rescue wholeheartedly.

"Suzi worked tirelessly to make the world a better place for animals & her loss is a huge loss not only to us but to animals worldwide.

"She spent many weekends braving all kinds of weathers fundraising & raising awareness in the South Wales area, and could always be relied upon to help any dog in need."

Judge Keith Thomas adjourned the case for reports and the boy was remanded in custody.