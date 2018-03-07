Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a female was found at a property in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they were called to an address in St Clears at approximately 5.47pm on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman said: "A 16-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."

The force said the female's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

An incident room has been set up at Carmarthen police station and the coroner has also been informed.