Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder

7 March 2018, 09:23

Dyfed Powys Police car

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a female was found at a property in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they were called to an address in St Clears at approximately 5.47pm on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman said: "A 16-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."

The force said the female's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

An incident room has been set up at Carmarthen police station and the coroner has also been informed.

Latest News

See more Latest News

May and Hammond to meet European bosses for Brexit talks

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman 'not really' a reforming leader

Tougher Ofgem rules to knock £5bn off energy bills

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News