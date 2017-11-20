Teenage terror suspect 'googled Jihadi John'

A schoolboy accused of planning a terror attack on Cardiff has claimed he searched the internet for "gruesome" topics - including notorious Isis executioner Jihadi John - out of curiosity.

The 17-year-old boy told jurors he was not intending to carry out any acts of terrorism at the time of his arrest - and had Googled tips on "creating" an attack to see how easy it was to find extremist material online.

The youngster, who cannot be named because of his age, denies preparing to commit acts of terrorism and four other terror charges after a claw hammer and a knife were found in his school bag.

In the second week of his trial at Birmingham Crown Court, the boy gave evidence on oath from behind a screen shielding him from the public gallery.

The youth, who is of a white British background, told the court he did not possess a copy of the Koran, ate ham and did not believe in Islam.

Asked by defence barrister Delroy Henry why he had searched the net for details of Jihadi John, the boy replied: "I was just curious because I saw him on the news and I wanted to see who he was.

"I felt that the internet was the best way because it was fast."

Asserting that the internet search and other searches unrelated to terror were the result of a fascination with "gruesome" things, the boy admitted scouring Bing for details of "how to create a terror attack" last October.

He told the court: "I wanted to see how easy it was for people who had an interest in terrorism to go online and get information because the police and the Government are trying to crack down on terrorism and radicalisation.

"I wanted to see if it was possible, not for me but from someone else's point of view."

During his evidence, the defendant said he felt "quite sad" after the Westminster Bridge attack and had searched online to see what reaction there had been to the atrocity in the United States.

The court has been told the boy was arrested on June 30 this year after he searched for details of security at a Justin Bieber concert taking place in Cardiff.

The Crown alleges that the youth wrote a "martyrdom letter" ending with the words: "In the name of Allah, may terrorism greet your country. May there be more bomb and vehicle attacks with Allah's permission."

The trial continues on Tuesday.