Terror accused 'took weapons to school'

A 17-year-old accused of preparing for a terror attack on Cardiff told police he took a knife and a hammer to his school on the day of his arrest, a jury has heard.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, said he had no thoughts of using either weapon while at school and no plans to carry out another Instagram user's call to launch any kind of attack.

The court had previously heard how the teenager had researched the security set-up at a Justin Bieber gig at the Principality stadium.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were played a video of an "urgent safety interview" with the boy, conducted at Bridgend police station's Bridewell after his arrest in June.

In the 39-minute recording, played to jurors on the third day of the boy's trial, he told anti-terror officers a man on Instagram had told him he would go to hell if he did not believe in Islam.

Alleging that the man claimed Islam would "boost his confidence", the boy told police: "He suggested that I should scare people because they don't believe in Islam ... if I do something on the lines of terrorism he said that I will go to paradise.

"He started posting Islamic ideology and yeah it happened every day.

"They started telling me about instead of living your life like a good Muslim ... basically kill people who don't believe in Islam, because one day there will be more Muslims than Christians and Muslims, Islam will dominate the world."

Asked by one of two interviewing officers what sort of attack he was planning, the boy replied: "I ain't exactly been planning an attack.

"I did post, a post (on Instagram) which related to an attack on Cardiff but I didn't mean for it to be any harm.

"They kept like cheering me on so they kept on telling me it was good and I said 'oh I'm not going to do it'.

"I never thought about actually doing it. Even though I did carry a hammer and a knife I never thought about doing it for one minute."

The defendant said he had taken the claw hammer and a kitchen knife to his school in a rucksack but "wasn't going to use it" and had no thoughts of harming other pupils.

The youth, from the Rhondda Cynon Taf area, denies preparing to commit acts of terrorism and four other terror charges.

The trial will resume on Monday.