These are the New Look stores that could close in Wales

7 March 2018, 14:23

New Look store

Almost a thousand people could be losing their jobs as the fashion chain New Look is planning to shut 60 stores.

New Look said it was looking to close around 10 per cent of its stores, leading to around 980 redundancies.

The chain confirmed that all stores will remain open as normal until creditors vote on the proposal later this month.

The stores in Wales that are planned to close include ...

  • Brynmawr
  • Cardiff (Queens Arcade)
  • Monmouth
  • Newport (Mens)
  • Pontypool
  • Rhyl
  • Tonypandy
  • Tredegar
It comes after a dismal start to 2018 for the UK high street, with the collapse of Toys R Us and Maplin.
 
Alistair McGeorge, executive chairman of New Look, said: "Given our challenged trading performance and over-rented UK store estate, we are having to take tough but necessary actions to reduce our fixed cost base and restore long-term profitability."

The chain said it would look to redeploy staff where possible.

