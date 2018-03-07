These are the New Look stores that could close in Wales
7 March 2018, 14:23
Almost a thousand people could be losing their jobs as the fashion chain New Look is planning to shut 60 stores.
New Look said it was looking to close around 10 per cent of its stores, leading to around 980 redundancies.
The chain confirmed that all stores will remain open as normal until creditors vote on the proposal later this month.
The stores in Wales that are planned to close include ...
- Brynmawr
- Cardiff (Queens Arcade)
- Monmouth
- Newport (Mens)
- Pontypool
- Rhyl
- Tonypandy
- Tredegar
The chain said it would look to redeploy staff where possible.