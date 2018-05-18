This is the wedding gift Wales is giving to Harry and Meghan

Wales is going to donate to a charity as a wedding present to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has announced a £1,500 donation, on behalf of the people of Wales, to Life for African Mothers.

The charity has been supporting hospitals in Sub-Saharan Africa for 12 years and to reduce the number of women who die in pregnancy.

The donation will pay for a Welsh midwife to travel to Africa to teach local midwives how to make child birth safer.

The First Minister said: “I have written to the royal couple to convey our best wishes and congratulations on their marriage.

"Our wedding gift to them will fund a Welsh midwife to travel to some of the poorest African countries, such as Sierra Leone and Liberia, to help local midwives make being pregnant and giving birth safer.

"This funding will help save the lives of mothers and babies in Sub Saharan Africa. I am sure the royal couple will agree, this is a blooming marvellous gift from the people of Wales.”

Angela Gorman, CEO of Life for African Mothers, said: "The initiative is also about a two way sharing of experiences.

"The midwives who volunteer return to their workplace in Wales with new skills they have also learnt from their time in Africa."