Thousands warned about high blood pressure

British Heart Foundation Cymru and Cardiff Metropolitan University are calling for further research in Wales into causes of a disorder which means levels stay much higher than they should, hypertension.

High blood pressure is the largest known risk factor for cardiovascular disease and 1 in 6 adults in Wales have been diagnosed. Research by the British Heart Foundation Cymru shows that for every 10 people diagnosed with high blood pressure, 7 remain undiagnosed and untreated which means there could be up to 350,000 people who have not been diagnosed.



High blood pressure is the single biggest treatable cause of death worldwide. If left untreated, it can cause many cardiovascular conditions, including heart attack, stroke, kidney failure and dementia.



Dr Barry McDonnell, Senior Lecturer in Cardiovascular Physiology at Cardiff Metropolitan University said:



“Helping us to increase people’s awareness of the risk associated with having high blood pressure is crucially important in improving the health of the people of Wales”



Anyone over 18 years old, who has not had their blood pressure measured in the last year is eligible to attend a Welsh measurement session at venues including gym’s, pharmacies, shopping centres, workplaces, universities and other public spaces.