Tidal lagoon could unleash an "economic revolution"

The Welsh Conservatives say Wales could become the go-to place for other countries keen to build tidal lagoons - if the one in Swansea Bay gets approval.

The party are urging colleagues in the UK Government not to ditch the plans, as Westminster says it’s making sure the project will provide value for money before revealing whether it’s decided to back it.

The AM for South Wales West claims talk of value for money was a red herring and argues that “real value for money comes in being the first” with the UK becoming an undisputed global centre for expertise and manufacturing of lagoons.

Suzy Davies said: “The tidal lagoon is an opportunity to unleash an economic revolution in Wales, on a scale not seen since the regeneration of Cardiff Bay.

“It’s an innovative long-term source of low carbon energy, built in Wales and supported by a largely UK-based supply chain, including Welsh steel.

“If that doesn’t represent value for money, I’m not sure what does. Although it’s worth noting that the project is now being proposed on the same terms a Hinckley Point.

“Ultimately this scheme holds great promise to be the most reliable and resilient source of green energy available. It has huge local support and all parties in Wales have been supportive of this ambitious scheme since day one.”

In 2017 Welsh Conservatives sent a letter to the Prime Minister outlining their support for the Tidal Lagoon, with signatories including Conservative Council Leaders, Assembly members, MPs and Leaders of the voluntary party.