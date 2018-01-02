Train fare hike for passengers in Wales

Rail passengers are being hit with the largest fare rise in five years.

It's led to a protest outside Cardiff Central station, as ticket prices on Arriva Trains Wales services increase by 3.3 per cent

Stephen Joseph, from the Campaign for Better Transport says the UK Government is "snubbing rail passengers" by allowing fares to rise while fuel duty remains frozen for a seventh year.

"The extra money that season ticket-holders will have to fork out this year is almost as much as drivers will save.

"That doesn't seem fair to us or the millions of people who commute by train, especially as wages continue to stagnate."

The fare hike will see an average season ticket between Neath and Cardiff rising by £56 to £1,708.

The price of most season tickets, and some off-peak and anytime tickets, are set by the Welsh Government and Department for Transport.

In response, Arriva Trains Wales says: "The relatively low increase in average rail fares has been a factor in the enormous growth in rail travel over the past 10 years.

"This increase in passenger usage is 60 per cent in Wales since 2003."

Paul Plummer, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group which represents train operators, said "nobody wants to see fares going up" but insisted the increase is necessary to improve the network.

"All we can do is make sure we invest to improve as fast as we possibly can.

"We've had decades of under-investment which we are now addressing and have been consistently over the last few years, but it takes time.

"We need that money from fares to be able to afford that investment."

A Department for Transport spokesman said: "We are investing in the biggest modernisation of our railways since the Victorian times to improve services for passengers - providing faster and better, more comfortable trains with extra seats.

"We keep fare prices under constant review and the price rises for this year are capped in line with inflation, with 97p out of every £1 paid going back into the railway."