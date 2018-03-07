Tributes paid to suspected St Clears murder victim

The victim of a suspected murder in West Wales was a dog rescuer who "worked tirelessly to make the world a better place for animals", her charity colleagues have said.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder after being called to an address in the St Clears area of Carmarthenshire at around 5.47pm on Tuesday, where they found the body of a woman.

The woman has been named online as Fiona Scourfield, 54, also known as Suzi Wales, by the charity, UK German Shepherd Rescue.

In a post on Facebook, the charity said Ms Scourfield's rescue dog Bruno was her "absolute world" and she could always be relied upon to help a dog in need.

"To say the rescue is devastated would be a massive understatement," the post said.

"Suzi was one of our longest standing members who supported the rescue wholeheartedly.. Suzi worked tirelessly to make the world a better place for animals and her loss is a huge loss not only to us but to animals worldwide."

Dyfed-Powys Police said the 16-year-old remains in police custody and an incident room had been set up at Carmarthen Police Station.

A spokeswoman for the force said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and that the woman's next of kin had been informed.