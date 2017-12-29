Tributes to eight-year-old crash victim

The family of an eight-year-old boy who died after a car collided with a tree have paid tribute to their "beautiful cheeky chap".

Jenson Evans died at the scene of the crash off a road near Talbot Green, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at around 5.45pm on Thursday.

South Wales Police said the boy's parents and two brothers - one younger and one older - were taken to hospital for treatment. Jenson's elder brother remains in hospital while the others have been released.

In a statement released by police, Jenson's family said: "Our beautiful cheeky chap Jenson, so sweet, loving and placid.

"There are no words great enough to describe our love for you and the loss we feel, never happier than outdoors playing and usually covered in mud from playing football, you were football mad.

"We will miss those night-time cwtches and your kiss before bed. An amazing son, brother, grandson and great grandson, cousin, nephew and friend we will miss you forever."

Police have appealed for any witnesses of the collision, which occurred on an unnamed route known locally as the Smilog Forestry road, to contact them.

A force spokesman said: "We would like to speak to any person who witnessed the collision or who stopped to provide assistance.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the blue Seat Altea being driven prior to the collision and who have not yet given their details, or who travelled the road at around that time."