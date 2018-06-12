Two critical after 'explosion' in Caerphilly

Two people are fighting for their lives after an explosion at a house in Caerphilly.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Dan-Y-Darren in Llanbradach on Monday evening.

Gwent Police said five people were taken to hospital and two had "life-threatening" injuries.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation but is not related to the gas main, experts said.

"The incident has caused significant damage to the premises and a cordon is in place as a safety precaution," a police spokeswoman said.

"Five people were taken to hospital, two currently have life-threatening injuries.

"A joint investigation is ongoing in conjunction with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"No other people are being sought in connection with this incident."

Pictures and videos posted on social media show plumes of smoke billowing from the roof of the terraced home in the aftermath of the explosion, with ambulances and fire engines lining the residential street.

The fire service said four engines and a hydraulic platform were sent to tackle the blaze.

Andrew Hopkins, Wales & West Utilities Director of Operations, said: "We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Dan-Y-Darren area of Llanbradach, Caerphilly, early yesterday evening and immediately sent engineers to the scene.

"Working alongside other emergency services, our engineers isolated the gas supply to the affected house and those in the immediate vicinity.

"Overnight we have carried out tests and can confirm that the explosion and fire were not related to the mains gas network.

"We will continue to support the emergency services as they investigate the cause of this explosion."