Two jailed for Barry street race death

Two men have been jailed for killing an mother in a high speed car crash - after an "impromptu race" at traffic lights.

Joseph Fettah, 20, and Jamie Oaten, 24, challenged each other to a dangerous 70mph race along a quiet road.



But mum-of-two Jenna Miller "didn't stand a chance" when she innocently pulled out of a petrol station and was hit by Oaten's Audi A5 on the 30mph road.



Jenna, a mother to two boys aged seven and 10, was cut from her car and taken to hospital but tragically died as a result of the injuries.



Cardiff Crown Court heard Fettah and Oaten pulled up at traffic lights before staging the race - until Oaten, 24, hit Jenna's Mazda.



Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said that a collision expert's judgement was that both men were accelerating at maximum capacity before the crash.



Mr Cobbe said: "Jamie Oaten is not solely responsible for the collision.



"He was driving at excessive speed because he got himself involved in an impromptu race with Joseph Fettah.



"It was one young man encouraging another young man to drive faster and faster, accelerating hard with their focus on each other and the race, and not on other road users.



"That impromptu race led to the collision and the death of Miss Miller."



Cardiff Crown Court heard security worker Fettah did not speak to police afterwards - and instead got a friend to pick him up and went to a party.



Fettah blamed Oaten for the crash and denied he was racing.



He said: "I was going off to a birthday party. I didn't know it had been a fatal road accident."



"I didn't drink and I left within two hours. I was quite shocked. I was shocked by what I saw - the Audi was going too fast."



Engineer Oaten tried blame on Jenna in his first police interview, saying that she pulled out in front of him and he didn't have a chance to react.



But Oaten, of Barry, later pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for three years and nine months.



Fettah, of Rhoose, near Barry, denied the same charge but was found guilty by a jury and was jailed for five years.



Both men were disqualified from driving for seven and seven-and-a-half years respectively.



Judge Stephen Hopkins QC said: "Miss Miller didn't stand a chance.



"The collision caused her catastrophic injuries from which she later died.



"Jenna Miller was a popular, clever and talented young woman with her life in front of her - you have taken that away."



After the verdict Jenna's family said: "It was extremely difficult for us to have to sit through the trial listening to him trying to squirm out of his responsibilities.



"We now look forward to overcoming the final hurdle when the two offenders will be sentenced, and hopefully handed a lengthy prison term."