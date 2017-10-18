Unemployment in Wales falls to 12 year low

The number of people out of work in Wales has fallen to the lowest level since 2005.

60,000 people were unemployed between June and August 2017 which is the lowest figure since the recession.

The Welsh unemployment rate now stands at 4 per cent - slightly below the UK average of 4.3 per cent, the joint lowest since 1975.

Despite the figures, wages aren't increasing as quickly as inflation. Average earnings have increased by 2.2 per cent in the last year, less than the RPI inflation rate of 3.9 per cent.

Employment Minister Damian Hinds said: "Our economy is helping to create jobs which are giving people the chance of securing a reliable income.

"We've boosted the income for people on the lowest pay by increasing the national living wage and delivered the fastest pay rise for the lowest earners in 20 years.

"That's great progress and we're determined to help more people flourish in the world of work."