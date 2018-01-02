Wales braced for flooding from Storm Eleanor

More than 20 flood warnings are in force around the Welsh coastline as Wales braces for flooding from Storm Eleanor.

High tides are expected to coincide with the storm which could lead to flooding in several areas.

The first of the high tides is expected in south Wales on Tuesday evening around 7pm, reaching the north Wales coastline around 11pm.

Flood warnings are in force for several areas including Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and the North Wales coast for the high tide on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Natural Resources Wales has deployed staff to set up flood defences and is warning people to take extra care along the coastline.

Ceri Jones, from Natural Resources Wales said: "High tides and strong winds caused by Storm Eleanor could lead to storm surges which could lead to dangerous conditions on the Welsh coast over the next few days.

"At this time of year there will be lots of people out and about visiting family and enjoying some time off and our advice is to keep at a safe distance from the coast, and from piers and promenades which will be particularly exposed.

"Large waves could overtop defences and throw up debris – this could easily cause injury or knock you off your feet.

"We’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation over the next few days and monitoring forecasts around the clock.

"We’re also in touch with local authorities across Wales to coordinate our plans and make sure we are as best prepared as we can be."

Information on flood warnings is available on the Natural Resources Wales website or via Floodline on 0345 988 1188.