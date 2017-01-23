Wales' Brexit plan to be outlined

Welsh cervical cancer screenings at 10 year low
The number of women attending cervical screenings in Wales is at a 10 year low.
The First Minister of Wales and the leader of Plaid Cymru will outline plans to Downing Street, on what they think should be considered in the Brexit negotiations.
Carwyn Jones and Leanne Wood will hand over a White Paper, which will set-out what Wales wants from the Brexit negotiations, while also providing a blueprint for a comprehensive and realistic negotiating position for the whole of the UK.
The First Minister says certain aspects need to be considered before Theresa May goes ahead with triggering Article 50:
The number of women attending cervical screenings in Wales is at a 10 year low.
A boxer who killed his girlfriend in an argument has been jailed.
A man from South Wales has been jailed for grooming children through the computer game Minecraft.
Only a handful of people in Wales had the privilege of meeting President Obama when the NATO summit came to Wales.
9am - 10am
Macy Gray I Try
09:17
Whitney Houston My Love Is Your Love
09:13
Phats & Small Turn Around
09:06
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments