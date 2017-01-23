Wales' Brexit plan to be outlined

The First Minister of Wales and the leader of Plaid Cymru will outline plans to Downing Street, on what they think should be considered in the Brexit negotiations.

Carwyn Jones and Leanne Wood will hand over a White Paper, which will set-out what Wales wants from the Brexit negotiations, while also providing a blueprint for a comprehensive and realistic negotiating position for the whole of the UK.



The First Minister says certain aspects need to be considered before Theresa May goes ahead with triggering Article 50: