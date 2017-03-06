Wales on flightpath for growth with Heathrow

It’s hoped a new deal being signed between AMs and Heathrow Airport will mean big business for Welsh firms in the future.

The agreement between the UK’s largest airport and the Welsh Government will look to make sure the benefits of a third runway will be felt in Wales.

First Minister Carwyn Jones and Lord Paul Deighton, Chairman of Heathrow Airport Ltd, will sign The Strategic Partnership in Cardiff, which will mark the start of a close working relationship between both parties.

The creation of Welsh jobs will be top of the agenda, but new business opportunities will be the overall goal, as Heathrow – which invests £1billion a year into the site – looks to broaden its supply chain to deal with the demand from more passengers.

Speaking ahead of the signing, the First Minister said: “This Strategic Partnership is very welcome and I am delighted the Welsh Government and Heathrow Airport will be working closely together for our mutual benefit.

“It opens the door to explore a wide range of new opportunities particularly for our existing supply chain companies that have the experience and expertise to support infrastructure projects at Heathrow. I would certainly like to see a far higher percentage spend in Wales and the Welsh Government will do all it can to support companies in Wales to bid and win more business at Heathrow.

“I am also pleased to announce that plans are already underway to host the first Heathrow Business Summit in Wales, where our supply chain companies will have the chance to meet and discuss opportunities with Heathrow’s procurement team.

“It certainly marks a great start for this new relationship and there are very many other areas we are keen to explore with Heathrow Airport.”

Key parts of the Strategic Partnership include:

Broadening and seeking new supply chain opportunities in Wales to help meet the operational objectives of Heathrow Airport;

Exploring the possibility of locating off site manufacturing logistic hubs in Wales to support delivery for the third runway.

Explore the eligibility of funding for potential flights between Wales and Heathrow to be funded through the proposed Heathrow Route Development Fund.

Heathrow Chairman Lord Paul Deighton said: “I want to ensure that every corner of Britain benefits from Heathrow expansion. This strategic partnership will bring us closer to Wales and help us to deliver an expanded Heathrow.

“A new Heathrow runway will unlock up to 8,400 new skilled jobs and underpin up to £6.4bn in growth from construction through to increased tourism and exports for Wales. This new partnership is a sign of our commitment to ensuring Heathrow expansion delivers tangible benefits for every corner of Britain and we are looking forward to working closely with the Welsh Government and Welsh businesses to make it a success.”