Wales shouldn't be 'taken for granted'

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has warned Prime Minister Theresa May against taking Wales for granted in what will be 'a crucial year' of decisions and negotiations for the nation's future.

Ms Wood said that a 'new dynamic' was needed between Westminster and Wales in which Wales was not lagging behind in crucial areas such as infrastructure investment and economic development.



The Plaid Cymru leader warned the Government it could expect a backlash against Westminster if politicians there continued to treat Wales as an after-thought:



"As we approach the New Year this is a good opportunity to take stock of the challenges that lie ahead for our country



2017 will be a crucial year of decision-making and negotiations for Wales's future - many of which are in the hands of the Westminster government.



At present, the way Westminster treats Wales suggests that the best interests of our economy and communities will not be well served while Tories in London do our bidding.



We are now seeing the results of decades of under-investment and deliberate de-industrialisation under successive Westminster governments.''



Ms Wood said demands for self-rule would grow unless things changed.



A UK Government spokesman said:



"The Prime Minister has been clear that she wants a Britain that works for everyone.



The Welsh economy is already strong but our industrial strategy will help it continue to grow and build on the record levels of employment we saw in Wales during 2016.



The Secretary of State for Wales will ensure that Wales's voice is heard around the Cabinet table and the Joint Ministerial Committee process will give all the devolved administrations the opportunity to shape the UK's EU exit negotiating position.



The people of Wales voted to leave the EU and as we get on with the job of delivering on that, we will do so in a way that works for Wales.''