Wales to face Panama in international friendly

Wales will play 2018 World Cup qualifiers Panama in a friendly international next month.

The Football Association of Wales announced that the fixture will take place on Tuesday, November 14 at Cardiff City Stadium.

It will follow Wales' friendly clash against France in Paris four days earlier.

Wales have never previously played Panama, who booked qualification for Russia next year by recently beating Costa Rica 2-1 to finish third in their CONCACAF group.