Wales vs Australia: Travel advice

A number of road closuers will be put in place around the centre of Cardiff later as thousands pour into the city for the start of the Autumn Internationals

A crowd of over 70,000 people are expected to decend on the Welsh capital as Wales take on Australia at the Principality Stadium

Fans heading to the stadium are being told to expect increased security checks.

The gates will open three hours before the match (KO 5:15pm)

The following roads will be closed from early in the afternoon as part of a city centre lock down:

Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street.

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment.)

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted.)

Saunders Road from its junction with St Mary Street.

Customhouse Street throughout its length (access to private car parks will be permitted).

Penarth Road from its junction with Saunders Road to the entrance leading to the rear of the Central Train Station.

The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

Duke Street, Castle St, High Street, St Mary Street, Caroline Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Westgate Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road.

On the trains:

There will be one train every hour from London Paddington to Cardiff Central before kick-off calling at Reading, Swindon, Filton Abbey Wood and Newport â€“ plus an extra train at 10.45pm

There will be two trains per hour from Bristol Temple Meads to Cardiff Central, with two extra services running before kick-off, at 10.09am and 1.06pm

There will be three extra trains to Cardiff Central; one leaving Swansea at 10.41am and two from Port Talbot Parkway at 12.10pm and 2.10pm.

Additional services leaving from Cardiff Central on mainline train services after the match:

There will be an additional train service to London Paddington from Cardiff Central at 7.49pm

There will be an additional train to Bristol Temple Meads, leaving Cardiff Central at 8.17pm

There will be three more trains to Swansea leaving Cardiff Central at 7.36pm, 11.16pm and 09.41pm. Bus service:





Buses will be diverted out of the central city bus stops. Buses displaced from stops within the closure will relocate to either Churchill Way for the east, Greyfriars Road for the north or Tudor Street for the west.