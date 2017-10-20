Warning of train disruption from Storm Brian

20 October 2017, 15:01

Arriva Trains Wales service

There could be significant disruption to Arriva Trains Wales services this weekend as Storm Brian is expected to batter wales.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wales as gusts of up to 70mph are forecast to coincide with high tide.

In anticipation of the storm, Arriva Trains Wales and Network Rail are warning emergency speed restrictions will be implemented on most routes across Wales.

Lynne Milligan Customer Services Director for Arriva Trains Wales, said: "‘Storms can be incredibly dangerous for the railway in that they can result in debris falling on to the track, flooding and other risks. 

"In order to keep our people and our customers safe, we have had to take the difficult but necessary decision to make significant changes to our timetable. 

"These changes could include changes to train time, reduced carriages on some services or cancellations. 

"We will be doing everything we can to keep customers moving safely, but it is really important the customers check before they travel."

Bill Kelly, Chief Operating Officer for Network Rail in Wales said: "We are monitoring the weather closely and have additional response teams on standby to keep the railway clear and safe.

"The Conwy Valley Line will also be closed for three weeks while we repair the damage caused by Storm Ophelia."

People preparing to travel this weekend are advised to plan their journey in advance.

Trending on Heart

Amanda Holden Spills The Beans On Her Relationship

Amanda Holden Reveals She Has 'Always Loved' Simon Cowell

Scarlett Moffatt Opens Up About Her Split

WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt Reveals How She Is Coping With Her Break Up
Rachel Riley left red faced

Rachel Riley Left Blushing After Rude 8 Letter Word Appeared On Countdown!
Mel Sue Mary Berry

Mel And Sue Will Reunite With Mary Berry For A Christmas Special

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jamie Lawrence says football is 'institutionally racist'

Macron suggests Britain 'bluffing' about 'no deal' Brexit scenario

Toddler Elsie Scully-Hicks had injuries similar to those in 'severe' car crashes

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News