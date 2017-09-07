'Welsh approach' to migration post-Brexit

Wales should be given a quota of EU migrants if numbers are restricted after Brexit, the Welsh Government has said.

Ministers in Cardiff have set out their proposals for how immigration should work post-Brexit, with First Minister Carwyn Jones preferring a system linking migration "more closely" to employment.



Mr Jones hopes that by putting such a system in place, a deal could be agreed between Britain and the EU for full and unfettered access to the Single Market after Brexit.



If the UK Government planned to place a quantitative cap on EU migration, then Wales would demand a specific quota, Mr Jones said.



"It is essential that, post-Brexit, the system for migration between the EU and UK is one which is right for Wales, and for all parts of the UK," the First Minister said.



"Our top priority is assuring our future economic prosperity through full and unfettered access to the Single Market.



"Our proposals provide a realistic basis for the UK's negotiations with the EU, in contrast with what has been seen as 'magical thinking' from the UK Government.



"We recognise many people have concerns about the extent and speed of migration and we want to see more control over this.



"That is why we are proposing a fair system which would ensure future migration to the UK is linked to employment, with those wishing to come to the UK required to have a job, or the ability to find one quickly."



The proposals have been published in a Welsh Government Brexit paper launched at GE Aviation in Nantgarw in South Wales.



The managed approach to migration would enable people from EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland to continue to come to the UK to work if they have a prior job offer, or to seek employment if they have a real prospect of finding a job quickly.



Today's paper also sets out the need for vigorous enforcement of legislation to address people's concerns over the potential for the exploitation of migrant workers to undermine wages and working conditions for all workers.



Mark Drakeford, the finance and local government secretary, said: "Our proposal, which links migration to work and tackles the ongoing exploitation of workers, is one which we believe would command wide support from people across Wales and the whole UK, and would provide a credible basis for the negotiations with the EU.



"While the Welsh Government is not responsible for immigration policy, this is a sensible and well-evidenced contribution to this important policy area and I strongly urge the UK Government to give careful consideration to our proposals.



"Many people from overseas have moved to Wales and make a hugely positive contribution to Welsh society and our economy.



"This will not end once the UK has left the EU. We will continue to need to recruit doctors, nurses, engineers, workers for the tourism, food and agriculture sectors, academics, and others, after Brexit.



"We are starting to see a worrying number of EU citizens leaving the UK and the consequences of closing our borders altogether would do untold damage to Wales' economy and public services.



"That does not need to happen, as this document demonstrates."