Welsh beaches ranked among best in the world

22nd May 2017, 10:23

The beach at Barry Island

Comments

98 sites have met the high standards needed to receive the prestigious Blue Flag, Green Coast Award and Seaside Award - a grand total 160 awards for Wales.

A record-breaking 50 Blue Flags are flying in Wales, with 45 beaches, three marinas and two boat tour operators celebrating international success.

For three decades, Blue Flag has had a transformational impact on water quality, environmental awareness, management and services. It has become a world-renowned eco-label with more than 4,000 award-winning sites in nearly 50 countries.

A further 25 beaches in Wales have gained the Green Coast Award - recognising the 'hidden gems' along our coastline - and a total of 85 beaches have achieved the Seaside Award for their good water quality and facilities.

Lesley Jones, Chief Executive for Keep Wales Tidy said:

"The Wales Coast Awards play a vital role in the continuing growth of coastal and marine tourism. They act as a mark of excellence, ensuring sites are managed effectively and showcasing our beautiful country to an international audience. Visitors to our award-winning beaches, marinas and boat tour operators can be sure they have arrived at a quality destination.

"I'd like to congratulate our winners and thank everyone who has been involved in making this year's Wales Coast Awards a great success."

A full list of awards can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website: www.keepwalestidy.cymru

Most Viewed Pictures On Heart

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred station:

Go

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter