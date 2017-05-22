Welsh beaches ranked among best in the world

Welsh Olympian's mum injured in bike crash
The mum of a Welsh Olympic cyclist has been injured after being knocked off her bike.
98 sites have met the high standards needed to receive the prestigious Blue Flag, Green Coast Award and Seaside Award - a grand total 160 awards for Wales.
A record-breaking 50 Blue Flags are flying in Wales, with 45 beaches, three marinas and two boat tour operators celebrating international success.
For three decades, Blue Flag has had a transformational impact on water quality, environmental awareness, management and services. It has become a world-renowned eco-label with more than 4,000 award-winning sites in nearly 50 countries.
A further 25 beaches in Wales have gained the Green Coast Award - recognising the 'hidden gems' along our coastline - and a total of 85 beaches have achieved the Seaside Award for their good water quality and facilities.
Lesley Jones, Chief Executive for Keep Wales Tidy said:
"The Wales Coast Awards play a vital role in the continuing growth of coastal and marine tourism. They act as a mark of excellence, ensuring sites are managed effectively and showcasing our beautiful country to an international audience. Visitors to our award-winning beaches, marinas and boat tour operators can be sure they have arrived at a quality destination.
"I'd like to congratulate our winners and thank everyone who has been involved in making this year's Wales Coast Awards a great success."
A full list of awards can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website: www.keepwalestidy.cymru
A binman has been jailed for five years after posting comments on YouTube encouraging terrorism.
Tributes are being paid to the former First Minister of Wales Rhodri Morgan, who has died aged 77.
The latest figures show the number of people out of work in Wales rose again over the spring.
