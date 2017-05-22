Welsh beaches ranked among best in the world

98 sites have met the high standards needed to receive the prestigious Blue Flag, Green Coast Award and Seaside Award - a grand total 160 awards for Wales.

A record-breaking 50 Blue Flags are flying in Wales, with 45 beaches, three marinas and two boat tour operators celebrating international success.



For three decades, Blue Flag has had a transformational impact on water quality, environmental awareness, management and services. It has become a world-renowned eco-label with more than 4,000 award-winning sites in nearly 50 countries.



A further 25 beaches in Wales have gained the Green Coast Award - recognising the 'hidden gems' along our coastline - and a total of 85 beaches have achieved the Seaside Award for their good water quality and facilities.



Lesley Jones, Chief Executive for Keep Wales Tidy said:



"The Wales Coast Awards play a vital role in the continuing growth of coastal and marine tourism. They act as a mark of excellence, ensuring sites are managed effectively and showcasing our beautiful country to an international audience. Visitors to our award-winning beaches, marinas and boat tour operators can be sure they have arrived at a quality destination.



"I'd like to congratulate our winners and thank everyone who has been involved in making this year's Wales Coast Awards a great success."



A full list of awards can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website: www.keepwalestidy.cymru