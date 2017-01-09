Welsh doctor on the situation in Syria

Syria

A doctor from Wales says the destruction caused by the civil war in Syria is off the scale.

Dr Saleyha Ahsan, who works at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, went to help patients in the war-torn country in 2013.

More recently, she's joined other medics on a six-thousand-mile round trip from London to the Syrian border to deliver supplies to people building an entire hospital from donations.

Our reporter Tomos Davies has met with her to find out more about the journey.

