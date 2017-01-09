Welsh doctor on the situation in Syria

Tributes to Conwy stab victim
The family of a man who was murdered in Old Colwyn have paid tribute.
A doctor from Wales says the destruction caused by the civil war in Syria is off the scale.
Dr Saleyha Ahsan, who works at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, went to help patients in the war-torn country in 2013.
More recently, she's joined other medics on a six-thousand-mile round trip from London to the Syrian border to deliver supplies to people building an entire hospital from donations.
Our reporter Tomos Davies has met with her to find out more about the journey.
Police have confirmed a body found in Mid Wales is that of a missing runner.
16 year-old Morgan Ackerman died after being hit by a taxi in Barry.
Inspectors claim too few primary schools are using guidance that can help them better manage the impact of teacher absence.
Ed Sheeran Shape Of You
Taylor Swift I Knew You Were Trouble
Justin Bieber Love Yourself
Whitney Houston How Will I Know
7pm - 11pm
