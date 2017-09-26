Welsh education reform 'pushed back a year'

A planned overhaul of the curriculum in Welsh schools is to introduced a year later than originally planned, the Welsh education secretary has announced.

Kirsty Williams said its delivery will be helped by "a phased roll-out rather than a big bang".

It's now due to be brought in from 2022 starting with from nursery to Year 7 pupils.

The education secretary says all schools will have a copy of the finalised curriculum from 2020 to allow teaching staff to prepare for the shake-up.

The planned changes, which were recommended as part of a review conducted earlier in the year, include:

Reducing class sizes.

Reforming teacher training.

Strengthening support for learners with Additional Learning Needs.

Establishing a national approach to long-term career development for teachers.

Establishing a new National Academy for Educational Leadership

Reducing unnecessary bureaucracy for teachers.

Investing £1.1 billion to upgrade the quality of school buildings.