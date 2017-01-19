Welsh employers among UK's most LGBT friendly

Several employers in Wales have been named on a list of the UK's most inclusive workplaces for LGBT people.

The National Assembly for Wales and the Welsh Government both made the list for supporting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender staff.

Two Welsh universities and two health boards were also recognised in the list, which was compiled by the charity Stonewall.

Lloyds Banking Group was named as the most inclusive employer in the UK thanks to its volunteering programme and work with charities.

#5 - National Assembly for Wales

#16 - Cheshire Police

#23 - Cardiff University

#25 - Welsh Government

#31 - Swansea University

#51 - Office for National Statistics

#82 - Cardiff & Vale University Health Board

#95 - Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Legal firms made up half of the top 10 and featured widely in the top 100 along with those in education, banking and finance and the government, but there were no media companies.

Others named include several police forces, universities, the National Crime Agency and the Army.

Ruth Hunt, Chief Executive of Stonewall said: "These are example of companies that consistently ensure staff feel empowered and supported, no matter who they are.

"We've learned over the last year that nothing is certain - and this extends to human rights.

"Corporate organisations have the power to influence this and protect LGBT people, and so it is reassuring to see so many private firms represented in our top 10 and top 100."