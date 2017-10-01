Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru reach budget deal

The Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru have agreed a new budget deal that includes money for mental health, transport and the Welsh language.

The budget agreement will see £210m spent over the next two years, and follows the deal between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru last year.



The deal includes no cuts to the Supporting People grant; £15m to improve links on the A487 and A470 and £40m in funding for mental health services.

It also includes a £7m fund for undergraduate medical training in North Wales, £2m to remove the tolls on the Cleddau bridge in Pembrokeshire and £3m to support the design and development of a third Menai bridge crossing.

There is also additional funding for the Welsh language; for Wales to deal with the impact of Brexit, support for businesses, and for music in schools.

Welsh Government Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said: "This agreement builds on the one reached between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru last year and includes a series of recurrent allocations for the Welsh language, arts, end-of-life-care, mental health, higher education and Visit Wales.

"We have also been able to agree capital funding to take forward the new integrated healthcare centre in Cardigan and the results of the feasibility studies into a national art gallery and football museum in North Wales, which were agreed as part of last year's agreement."



Adam Price, Plaid Cymru's spokesperson for finance, business and the economy, said: "This is a Budget Agreement that will deliver for people and communities in all parts of Wales.



"It protects the vulnerable, invests in our young, and innovates for all our futures.

"This is a pan-Wales budget agreement, from the Cleddau to the Menai from Wrexham to the Rhondda, from culture to agriculture, from energy and transport to education and health."

Welsh Conservative leader, Andrew RT Davies, said: "This budget deal is the latest charade in the Plaid-Labour love affair and sees both parties break election promises to the people of Wales.

"The Plaid leader said her party could not support a government that backs the M4 relief road, but this budget provides the platform for the Welsh Government to press ahead.

"Both parties have given up on their political principles on tuition fees, public sector pay and M4 for another cosy backroom deal."