Welsh MPs told how to apply to remain after Brexit

23 June 2018, 10:03

Jo Stevens and Carolyn Harris

Two Welsh MPs have been sent an email from the Home Secretary explaining how they could apply for settled status in the UK after Brexit.

Sajid Javid's message set out to concerned European Union citizens how they could safeguard their right to remain in the UK under the new system.

But Labour MP Jo Stevens said she and colleague Carolyn Harris had been sent the document and asked: "Is it because we are Welsh?"

Cardiff Central MP Ms Stevens said: "There is, of course, a serious point to this.

"Millions of EU citizens have been waiting for a long time for information and reassurance.

"How can we possibly have any confidence the Home Office will deal with applications fairly, promptly and accurately?"

Swansea East MP Ms Harris joked: "I'm chuffed he noticed us."

But the Home Office insisted both MPs or their staff had signed up to receive alerts intended for EU citizens.

"This is a page on which EU citizens can sign up," a spokeswoman said. "Both of these MPs' email addresses were signed up to the email alerts in April last year."

