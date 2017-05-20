Welsh Olympian's mum injured in bike crash

The mum of a Welsh Olympic cyclist has been injured after being knocked off her bike.

Becky James, who won two silver medals at the Rio 2016 Olympics, urged people to "think bike'' after her mother Christine's crash in Monmouthshire on Thursday.

The champion cyclist retweeted a photograph of her injured mum who said she was "lucky to escape with only a fractured pelvis and bruised lungs".

In her post Mrs James from Abergavenny added: "Not how I was expecting my Thursday afternoon ride to end. Think Once, Think Twice, Think Bike".

Her husband Dai said that despite the injuries she was "very lucky" while her son Gareth tweeted it was a "huge shock when you are driving to work and see your mum being treated on the side of the road. Got the heart racing".

Team mates, past and present and both on-and-off the track, flooded social media with their good wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery.

Olympic cycling gold medallists Dani King, Joanna Rowsell Shand and Elinor Barker plus Rio bronze medallist Katy Marchant all sent their best wishes.

Two-time world triathlon champion Helen Jenkins added: "Hope she is ok Becky. Riding a bike can be so scary and dangerous at times."

Gwent Police said it was called to a report of a collision between a female cyclist and a car at about 12:15pm.

A spokesman said: "The female cyclist was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening."